Good morning and a very good weekend.

When surfing, when a big wave approaches, if you don’t ride it, you will be overwhelmed by it. Instead, instead of letting yourself be overwhelmed by your problems, get your head above them and overcome them until you achieve victory.

He says psalm 66: We went through fire and water and you brought us out to abundance.

The Lord is there, so let us not be afraid, we will not end up overwhelmed, You must always pursue victory.

Cheer up! Good weekend. Blessings.