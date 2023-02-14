Due to the spring sun, many Dutch people are already itching to make large purchases at garden centers and nurseries. But don’t you risk a fine if you transport longer objects in a car with an open tailgate?

The simple answer is: you can drive with the tailgate open, but only under certain conditions. A tree, bush or other indivisible object may protrude 20 centimeters from the side of the car, for example if you let the tree out through the side window. A tree or other indivisible object may protrude a maximum of one meter at the rear. This is also allowed from a (partially) open tailgate.

Fine 160 to 240 euros

If the luggage protrudes more than a meter, you run the risk of a fine of 160 euros. If he protrudes more than 1.75 meters behind the car, the fine is 240 euros. If, for example, the license plate is not legible because leaves hang over it, it will also cost a maximum of 160 euros. The rear lights and indicators must also be visible at all times and you must ensure that the lid cannot blow open while driving. See also Energy | Increases in Helen's energy price - the HS calculator shows how the price of your district heating will rise

Bad for health

So much for the legal part, because when it comes to health it is better never to drive with a (partially) open tailgate at all, because the exhaust gases are sucked in by hatchbacks, SUVs and station wagons. Electric drivers are of course virtually unaffected by this. If you do, open the side windows partially so the toxic fumes are less likely to seep in.

You can find more information about loading your car here at the ANWB.





