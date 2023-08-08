The term “dementia” is used to describe a group of symptoms that affect memory, thinking and social abilities to a degree that affects the practice of daily life.

symptoms

Having communication and speech problems.

Difficulty completing daily tasks.

confusion.

Putting things in the wrong places and forgetting where you put them.

Changes in personality, he may become nervous or frightening.

mood changes

loss of initiative.

A new dementia-related symptom

According to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Chicago, a sharp decline in a person’s sense of smell can be an early indicator of dementia, as memory’s ability to recognize different smells decreases.

These results can be useful for those who monitor daily signs of illness in their lives, for example, your inability to smell shampoo, conditioner or shower gel may indicate the need to see your GP.

“This study provides evidence that a rapid decline in the sense of smell is an indicator to watch out for,” said lead author Jayant M. Pinto, a professor of surgery at the University of Chicago.