‘If you don’t want to feel, just listen’ would be a nice motto for this special police unit. You may not have spotted this police vehicle before – and that’s why it’s fun enough to share. We came across a photo on Reddit and at first we were not entirely sure whether it was a trick, but the Dutch Police Orchestra really exists.

Apparently the orchestra was founded 28 years ago. Hole in our general knowledge, we admit that right away. The orchestra is the successor to the Rijkspolitiekapel, which has existed for more than 40 years. You can recognize the orchestra by the trucks in which all items are transported. It is not known whether a fire extinguisher is going on tour with a mosh pit to drift apart.

Two vehicles of the orchestra | Photo: © Netherlands Police Orchestra

The police website reports: ‘The police has one central music company, the Netherlands Police Orchestra Foundation (NPO). Only police officers in active police service play in it. The NPO is used for ceremonies of the Police Command and for major national events such as Prinsjesdag, Veterans Day, the Four Days Marches Nijmegen Entry and the National Tattoo.’

Although the main purpose of these police vehicles is not to hand out fines, it is not a license to misbehave. The members are all cops who can still make you down a notch.