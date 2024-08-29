Ciudad Juarez.- The death of Pearl Nayely Dominguezbetter known as the clown ‘Perlita’, arrived at the border today after days of convalescing in the General Hospital of Ciudad Juárez.

With just 37 years old, The woman died due to autoimmune liver disease and disseminated coagulationa chronic liver disease.

Days before his admission to the hospital, Domínguez posted a message on social media that has now gone viral.

In it, he invites us to enjoy the small details of life, focusing on ourselves and not wasting any moment because a second chance may never come.

The full text is as follows:

“You don’t have to be super mother, super wife, super daughter, super housewife, super professional, super woman. Because when your body collapses, THERE WILL BE FEW who will remember that you tried to be all in one. So leave the house for later, go for a walk, go to the park, start the gym, buy yourself an ice cream, go to the salon, sleep late, wear the clothes you like, be you, take care of yourself, love yourself, and do it exclusively for you. The child grows up, the husband sometimes leaves, the job finds a quick replacement, the house will get dirty again, but you, You may not get a second chance“.