The State Department issued an update on its travel advisory for U.S. citizens to Ukraine, warning them of possible harassment or arrest by Russian government security officials.

In her update, she said that US citizens should not travel to Ukraine because of the Russian invasion, calling on them to leave that country immediately, if possible, through available ground means.

She stated that they should carefully follow US official announcements and local and international media for information on changing security conditions and special alerts to find a safe place.

The State Department added that there are reports indicating that American citizens were pursued and detained by the Russian army, when they were evacuated from “Russian-occupied” areas in Ukraine to Russia or Belarus.

She said that the Russian behavior came because of the US position on the war, which has erupted since February 24.