The image of a group of firefighters playing cards, only to slide down the fireman’s pole when a report is made, is something we hardly know in the Netherlands and Belgium. Many fire stations work with volunteers who are not at the station when they are called. To ensure that they are at the barracks quickly enough, Belgium is going to experiment with green flashing lights.

The VIAS Traffic Institute calls the green flashing lights ‘courtesy lights’. It is the intention that the volunteers carry this signal lighting in their own cars. For example, they hang the lighting behind the windscreen. The aim is – of course – that other road users pull over for cars with green lights.

VIAS wants to know whether the volunteers arrive faster at the barracks and whether they feel safer in traffic with the lighting. The pilot with the green flashing lights will last eight months. They test four months with and four months without the lighting. According to HLN you can encounter the green lighting in Luxembourg, Walloon Brabant, Kempen and the province of East Flanders.

A green flashing light in the Netherlands

For example, the police in the Netherlands briefly drove around in 2016 | Photo: © Community police officers Schouwen Duiveland

In the Netherlands we also have green signal lighting, but that is not from the voluntary fire brigade. According to the Dutch code, ‘the green light is only used when the vehicle is stationary to indicate the vehicle of the most senior manager involved of the relevant emergency service.’

In 2016, the Dutch police also used the green flashing light during surveillance. A survey had shown that people experienced it positively when the police drove with green lights. The agents were also extra visible. In the end it turned out that the police had no exemption for this, and they had to stop it quickly.