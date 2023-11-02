However, there is no reason for the Chiefs to worry as long as Mahomes is at the helm in combination with head coach Andy Reid and has the best tight end in the league in Travis Kelce at his side. This trio is always good for extraordinary moments and Mahomes has proven for years that he can do things that no other quarterback in the NFL can do. Only his pass receivers, who aren’t named Kelce, have been a problem so far this season. Two defeats in a row are also unusual for the Chiefs; Since Mahomes became the regular quarterback (2018), this has only happened three times, but they hardly ever lost at all.