The president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, affirmed this Saturday that “the Government of the Popular Party bets on the freedom of young people by guaranteeing entry so that they can buy their first home“Popular sources reported in a statement. López Miras made these statements during an event with affiliates of New Generations of the Region of Murcia in which the challenges of the future of young people in the Region were addressed.

The regional president of the PP stressed that this measure is a pioneer in all of Spain and “will allow young people to achieve the freedom they yearn for by becoming independent when acquiring their home.” In this way, the PP leader remarked, “we are committed to helping young people so that they can freely decide what to do with their future,” because “we do trust those who have the present and the future of the Region in their hands. Murcia”.

In addition, he insisted that, with initiatives like this, “young people are trusted, they are committed to and they are given tools so that they can move forward and build their future.” Likewise, López Miras explained that the regional government will guarantee 20% of the total cost of housing, amount that banks usually require when acquiring a property.