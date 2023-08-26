López Miras will meet Núñez Feijóo tomorrow, Sunday, in Pontevedra, in an act organized by the PP to kick off the political course. Rather continuity. The spotlight will be directed towards the acting Murcian president, the popular baron who monopolizes national political attention as his investiture is linked to that of the party leader. The case of Murcia will be present at the Pontevedra meeting, in which it is very likely that López Miras will receive the precise indications to face the negotiations with Vox, which are presented as an ultimatum due to the little time remaining for the deadline of the September 7th.

Sources from San Esteban confirm that Miras plans his trip to meet the leader -his particular Jacobean route on Sunday-, with which he will define the strategy to follow with those of Vox: say how they integrate, participate or intervene in the Government regional, based on a halfway formula that the national leaders seem to have found to try to reconcile both parties. Which is like squaring the circle, to fit the idea of ​​the government alone as López Miras has been defending, with the coalition proportional to the votes that those of Abascal are demanding. His demand for two councils and a vice presidency may be lessened; without forgetting that what really interests them are the powers of Agriculture, the ability to maneuver over the policies of the Mar Menor, and, for that matter, some internal control of the Executive. Nothing less.

The national leadership of the PP wants to keep the forms, leaving López Miras a margin of autonomy on this issue, although it is clear that it has not been able to resolve it since the last failed attempt on July 25, in that frustrated meeting with surreal overtones because, Apparently, the messenger and the recipient were not found. Another messenger who was not part of the script is the mayor of Lorca, Fulgencio Gil, who has been invited to make a move to try to pave the way for López Miras: put Vox in the government of the third municipality of the Region, with the purpose of to soften the position of José Ángel Antelo and his team who demand a share of power in the Community. They comment that Gil did not show the best face of him on Thursday, when he announced this operation, since he neither needs Vox, nor have they asked to govern in Lorca.

At this time, a possible agreement is in sight that would avoid electoral repetition, and that would ultimately be forced by Núñez Feijóo and Santiago Abascal, who seem to have improved their relations of “democratic normality”, and who have valued the communities and town halls in those who already govern. Both leaders have released enough messages in recent days for Miras and Antelo to take note. «I hope that from now on the enemies of the agreements between PP and Vox refrain from jeopardizing the construction of the alternative again. A new stage of collaboration between both formations opens, “warned Abascal.

The dates and the calendar are important and urgent, since everything that happens must take place no later than the 6th. Unless the situation is blocked again -which is possible given the precedents- the events will precipitate the week that It comes with the formal contacts between both parties, with the exception that such conversations have already taken place in Madrid. If an agreement is closed, with the vote in favor of Vox, an investiture plenary session between the 4th and 6th at the latest would suffice. If a second round is necessary, with Vox abstaining, it is likely that the calendar will be brought forward with a first session at the end of next week.