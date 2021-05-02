“It all started because I uploaded a video exercising and that boy, who was neither from Puerto Rico nor did he follow me on my social networks, was the one who commented: ‘Pixar’s lamp doing exercise’”, That’s how it counts Natalia Santiago the beginning of a conflict that she managed to turn into a encouraging message.

“That made me laugh a lot and that’s why it occurred to me to make that little video. Afterwards, many people would comment ugly things to the boy, practically doing the same thing that he tried to do to me. And I was the one who wrote to him having an anonymous account, to ask him what he thought of the video. He told me it was a boy and it made him laugh a lot and then he asked me for forgiveness and I really forgave him”.

Natalia gets a smile with every word she says. Her temper radiates joy and sweetness, characteristics that many times others have not had for her. Natalia was born without a leg, but that does not prevent him from developing as a person and it is incredible that he should clarify this, but some focus on the shortcomings and not on the characteristics that make Nati a unique being, with a great mission in her life: “That the whole world stops seeing us with sorrow, stops seeing us as we cannot and that people see us in a more positive way.”

Natalie He is 24 years old and lives in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico. He just graduated from the Journalism career at the Universidad del Sagrado Corazón and already works in INprende, a social enterprise of innovation that empowers individuals with skills for their personal, professional and business development.

She works as a Content Creator for the company’s social networks and is also a Host on Podcasts. Nati, as her friends tell her, lives alone and Being independent is a challenge that faces her to meet her most vulnerable side: shopping at the supermarket is a “headache” for her.

“The biggest challenge is loading purchases. Carrying the bags with two crutches is very difficult for me. I have had to manage and in the process, I have fallen, I have injured myself. That has been the really hardest part of my independence “, account.

“I’ve always been one of the people who say ‘I can do it alone, I don’t need anyone’s help’, but I have realized that there is nothing wrong with asking for help. I value very much those moments when life challenges me, that life makes me feel that I am vulnerable because It reminds me that there are things that I can do and others that I cannot, and that there are things that I have to modify ”, he always reflects, closing with a smile.

His childhood and adolescence

His childhood was happy. “When I was little I had not realized that I had only one leg. My parents never made me feel less, neither did my family and as a child, neither did my friends. At that age, I ran, climbed trees and nobody made me feel less but not everyone is like that ”.

His life changed when he reached adolescence. “They were moments of my life that still mark me, although it was more than ten years ago. Because they made me suffer a lot and they made me hate myself, hate my situation ”.

It was during the period from 13 to 16 years that Nati started getting comments that were trying to hurt her and suffered from school bullying. “Once they called me a three-legged whale because I was an overweight girl, at that time I anchored a lot on food to make me feel better,” she recalls.

Bullying or harassment

Bullying was a term developed by Dan Olweus in the 1970s to refer to a form of mistreatment, usually intentional that occurs in the school setting between a student (or a group of students) towards another student, which it is considered the habitual target of the attacks. This term is used synonymously with “bullying.” which is the most appropriate translation into Spanish.

Lucrecia Morgan, Executive Director Anti Bullying Argentina Team (ABA) and Child and adolescent clinical psychologist in www.equipoaba.com.ar, recommends that parents talk with their children at an early age: “It is important that there is a bond of trust so that they can talk about these issues”, account.

And he gives advice to parents of children and adolescents: “We recommend that you start in a more indirect way by asking them for example how their day was at school or talking about what they did during recess or about his classmates. Then they can also ask them questions such as: Are you mistreated at school? Do they tell you things you don’t like? or is someone hurting you? ”

“It is very important to validate your emotions, listen to them without judging, stay calm, do not blame him and if your child tells you that he is being bullied, do not promise that you will keep the secret. The same way, it is necessary to approach the school, report the situation and put in place an action plan. If the school does not respond, other alternatives should be evaluated, since it is not recommended that a child continue in a toxic bonding context. The change of school can be an alternative to analyze”.

Start to heal

“There is something that I like to repeat a lot and is that one of the things that helped me and continues to help me is remembering not only who I am but also who I want to be “, explains Natalia who details that she applies Emotional Intelligence in her daily life.

“I was always surrounded by good people who helped me find value in myself, made me feel important, made me feel loved. They taught me not to take those comments seriously because if that person who made you that negative comment is not important to my life, pay no attention to it. That has been my process”.

Natalia did therapy for several years to begin your healing and self-love process. “They made me hate myself”, tells and details: “I felt towards myself that I was very big and it was a type of hatred in which opportunities were presented to me and I denied them because I felt that I did not deserve them. I looked at myself in the mirror and I didn’t see someone pretty, to someone who deserved to enjoy all the benefits and beautiful things that this planet earth has ”.

Get ahead

“Social networks and fashion have opened opportunities for me that I didn’t even know I wanted or would have. Social media has allowed me to express who I am and it has been through fashion. Part of the process of accepting myself has been finding those pieces that made me feel comfortable and pretty with my leg and my crutches. The most beautiful thing of all was connecting with women like me, that they were also missing a leg and they wrote to me asking for tips. What I take away from this learning is connecting with genuine people ”, agrees Natalia.

“Every time I am in front of a mirror, be it out loud or in my mind, I try to tell myself the most positive words that appear in my mind at that moment. You repeat something to yourself so much in your head that there will come a point where you will believe it and there will be no one to remove that thought. “ That is one of his techniques that he repeats frequently.

And he advances another infallible technique: Another thing that I practice a lot and is a term that I learned recently is emotional intelligence.. It is understanding my emotions and not allowing them to control me. When I get a negative comment, it makes me want to cry and comment on anything, I breathe and say: “Ok, Natalia. This person does not know you ”, therefore that which is describing you does not define you. It defines who you are, your family and who you want to be”.

Although he is 24 years old, his wisdom triples his age. Natalia had it difficult but she has managed to reverse that pain into self-knowledge and self-love. “I always try to be very empathetic with myself and tell me nice things because if I don’t do it, who’s going to do it?