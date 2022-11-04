Gf Vip, Alfonso Signorini’s comment on Giulia Salemi’s dress

Alfonso Signorini’s comment on Giulia Salemi’s dress during the last episode of Gf Vip, broadcast on the evening of Thursday 3 November on Canale 5, did not go unnoticed on social media.

The former competitor of the reality show, in fact, wore a latex dress that highlighted her shapes, as also underlined by the columnist Orietta Berti who said: “It looks naked from a distance, you look great”.

But what hit the web was the comment of Alfonso Signorini who welcomed Giulia Salemi in the studio declaring: “You look like a condom! You are a living durex ”.

“The cold has arrived and you have to protect yourself” replied Salemi who then, with a smile, said she was “silly”, an expression that the presenter often uses during the broadcast.

However, the words of the conductor of the Gf Vip did not go unnoticed on social networks with users who judged Alfonso Signorini’s comment out of place and rude.

In addition to condemning Signorini’s words, many have defended Giulia Salemi by emphasizing her beauty, which allows her to wear whatever she wants.