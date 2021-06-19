The president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, said this Saturday at the inauguration of Isabel Díaz Ayuso as president of the Community of Madrid that «It all started in the Region of Murcia, it has passed through the Community of Madrid and will end in Moncloa with Pablo Casado as president»..

López Miras, who went along with other regional presidents of the PP to the inauguration of the Madrid leader, stressed that this Saturday “the project of illusion, of supporting families, that of lowering taxes, that of the generation of opportunities and the project of freedom in education, which is the project of the PP, that of Isabel Díaz Ayuso in Madrid and that of Pablo Casado at the national level ”.

“We are supporting this project because it will undoubtedly change the future of all Spaniards,” said López Miras, who valued “it all began in the Murcia Region, when in the worst moments of the pandemic the PSRM and Ciudadanos concocted a motion of censure without any kind of justification and when there was no need ”.

The ‘popular’ leader indicated that the Spaniards “have realized that, for the PP to govern, for freedom to govern and for those who believe in the unity of Spain, there is only one option, which is the Popular Party, everything others are doubts and uncertainties. “The reunification of the center right in Spain will be guided by Pablo Casado,” he concluded.