Soumahoro verbally attacked in the gym. He takes it out on politics: “It’s partly the fault of those who praise the Duce every day”

A new case breaks out Soumahorothe MP elected with Avs and then moved to the group Mixed after the scandal of the family cooperatives, he reported having suffered a verbal assault in the gymThe unpleasant episode was told by the same Soumahoro on social media, but there are two conflicting versions, because the owners of the structure they deny the circumstance. Soumahoro says he was insulted while doing his exercises: “You’re a nigger. Live a good life and we’ll pay you“, these are some of the racist comments received by the MP of Ivorian origin. “A girl – he explains – attacked me while I was training and his friend was filming with his smartphone“.

“Another person, who witnessed the attack, – Soumahoro continues on social media – she had to stop training because she was disgusted from the scene”. The deputy immediately reported the incident to the gym management, asking for their intervention. “Obviously I will report this to the competent authorities vile and cowardly aggression“, he added. For the representative of the Mixed group “there is a climate of growing racism in the country also cleared by those political forces that, every day, they praise fascism and the DuceWe must resist against those who want bring Italy back“.