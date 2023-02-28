Also Mario Adinolfi on selfie with Maria De Filippi intervenes to have his say. Taking pictures with the widow, albeit famous, in front of the coffin of her husband, Maurizio Costanzo, also famous, is in bad taste for the Italian journalist and politician. But Adinolfi continues arguing that, moreover, the presenter lives thanks to this company, so nothing strange.

The Italian journalist and politician has decided to comment on the ugly gesture of some fans who, in the funeral home set up for Maurice Costanzothey asked for a photo with Maria De Filippi, his fourth wife, who was widowed.

In fact, someone had the courage to ask the host of You’ve Got Mail for a selfie, visibly grief-stricken. Many people have criticized both the fans and De Filippi’s choice to comply with their requests. To these voices is added that of Mario Adinolfi.

Adinolfi, in fact, said that it was obviously an indelicate and inappropriate gesture. But then he took the opportunity to attack Maria De Filippi, almost as if to tell her that she brought it on herself.

If you live thanks to a clouded society that ‘dances with the stars’ and is passionate about polemic controversies, you cannot preach to poor people who ask for selfies from the famous widow of the deceased famous. It is true that it is indelicate to ask, but De Filippi knows that it is a price to pay.

Mario Adinolfi, selfie with Maria De Filippi: his post on social media causes discussion

The journalist’s words were deeply criticized. The public on Twitter responded in kind to Adinolfi, for a comment according to many as inappropriate as the request for a selfie in front of Costanzo’s coffin.

If you live thanks to a clouded society that “dances with the stars” and is passionate about shovel controversies, you can’t preach to poor people who ask for selfies from the famous widow of the famous dead man. It is true that it is indelicate to ask, but De Filippi knows that it is a price to pay. — Mario Adinolfi (@marioadinolfi) February 26, 2023

In fact, there are those who argue that Mario Adinolfi showed the same zero empathy that the people who asked the widow to pose in the funeral home showed, where many said their last goodbyes to her husband.