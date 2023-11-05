Tu si que vales mocks Dancing with the Stars, Canale 5 flies. Mediaset triumphs

Yesterday evening, Saturday 4 November 2023, the third episode of Dancing with the Starsbroadcast from 9.23pm to 1.11am, attracted 3,075,000 viewers equal to a 22.4% share (Tutti in Pista, from 8.45pm to 9.17pm, 3,569,000 viewers and 19.3%).

On Canale5 the seventh episode of Tú Sí Que Vales, from 9.30pm to 1.01am, attracted 3,856,000 viewers in front of the video with a share of 27.9% (Buonanotte with 1,195,000 and 19.7%). As he writes Davide Maggioon Rai2 SWAT. it is the choice of 669,000 spectators (3.8%).

On Italia1 Sonic – The Movie entertained 673,000 spectators (3.9%). On Rai3 Macondo reaches 348,000 viewers and 2.3% (presentation at 272,000 and 1.4%). On Rete4 Whoever finds a friend finds a treasure it totals an am of 529,000 spectators (3.2%). On La7 In other wordsfrom 8.45pm to 11.11pm, recorded 1,020,000 viewers with 5.7%.

On TV8 la Formula 1 with GP San Paolo – Sprint it is followed by 658,000 spectators (3.5%). On the Nine Agreements&Disagreements marks 388,000 spectators (2.2%). On the 20th Challenge between the ice reaches 321,000 spectators (1.8%). On Rai4 Hell – Explodes the fury gathers 298,000 spectators equal to 1.7%. About Iris Kidnapping and redemption is seen by 382,000 spectators (2.4%).

