The Euro 2020 match Finland-Belgium conquers the first place in the ratings of the early evening of Monday 21 June: it has thrilled 4.175.000 spectators equal to 19.9% ​​(pre and post overall: 3.042.000 – 15.5%). On Canale 5 – from 9.34 pm to 11.46 pm – Mr Wrong – Lessons of Love it collected 1,670,000 viewers in front of the video, equal to 9% share. On Rai2 Hawaii Five O it involved 1,243,000 spectators, equal to a 5.7% share. NCIS New Orleans it collected 1,055,000 spectators with 5.4%. On Italy 1 The Fury of the Titans entertained 809,000 spectators (4%).

You listen to TV, Report is close to 10%. Fourth Republic with Salvini rises over 6%

On Rai3 Report collected 2,007,000 viewers in front of the video equal to a share of 9.9% (presentation from 21.21 to 21.31: 1.563.000 – 7.2%; Report Plus from 23.18 to 23.58: 1.518.000 – 11.9%). On Rete4 Fourth Republic totaled an am of 1,037,000 spectators with 6.3% share (Greetings: 411,000 – 6.7%). On La7 Flawless – A Perfect Shot it recorded 692,000 spectators with a 3.5% share. On Tv8 Gomorra – The Series marks 345,000 spectators with 1.7%. On the Nine My Life is a Zoo garnered 372,000 spectators with 2%. On Rai4 The Cell – The Cell records 332,000 spectators with 1.7%. On Rai Premium Investigations by Lolita Lobosco marks 622,000 spectators and 3.1%. On Rai Movie For a bunch of dollars collects 519,000 spectators with 2.5%. On Real Time Lives to the Limit and then got 391,000 viewers with 1.9%. On Sky Cinema Uno the first episode of Alfredino – An Italian History marks 68,000 spectators and 0.3%.

Listen to TV access prime time on Monday 21 June

On Channel 5 Paperissima Sprint Estate it records an average of 2,977,000 spectators with a share of 14.2%. On Rai2 TG2 Post got 932,000 spectators with 4.4%. About Italia1 CSI recorded 938,000 spectators with 4.6%. On Rai3 New Heroes collects 1,169,000 spectators with 6.1%. A Place in the Sun it collects 1,619,000 spectators with 7.7%.

On Rete4 Italy tonight it gathered 1,024,000 listeners (5.3%), in the first part, and 1,042,000 spectators (4.9%), in the second part. On La7 Half past eight affected 1,436,000 spectators (6.8%). On Tv8 the replica of 4 hotels entertained 439,000 spectators with 2.1%. On the Nove the reply of Deal With It – Stay in the Game it collected 295,000 spectators with 1.4%. On Rai4 Criminal Minds marks 375,000 spectators with 1.8%. On Real Time / + 1 Love Island Italy gathers 185,000 spectators with 0.9%.

Listen to early evening TV on Monday 21 June

On Rai1 Chain Reaction – The Winning Understanding obtained an average audience of 2,614,000 spectators (22%) while Chain reaction it collected 3,489,000 spectators (23.8%). On Canale 5 the rerun of Free Fall – Start the Challenge it collected 1.281.000 spectators (11.5%) while Free fall it affected 1,895,000 spectators (13.5%). On Rai2 SWAT collected 528,000 spectators (4%), NCIS Los Angeles marks 862,000 spectators (5%). About Italia1 Open Studio Mag collects 323,000 spectators with 2.6%. CSI got 425,000 spectators (2.6%).

On Rai3 the news of TGR they collected 2,156,000 spectators with 13.9%. Blob marks 842,000 spectators with 4.7%. On Rete4 Love storm gathered 848,000 individuals to listen (4.8%). On La7 The Good Wife it thrilled 87,000 spectators (0.6% share). On Tv8 Four Restaurants collects 285,000 spectators with 1.8%. On Rai4 Criminal Minds scores 212,000 spectators and 1.2%.

Listen to TV in the second evening of Monday 21 June

On Rai1 European nights it was followed by 950,000 spectators with a 10.6% share. On Channel 5 Cinema My Love it totaled an average of 566,000 spectators equal to an 8.1% share. On Rai2 The Blacklist marks 553,000 spectators with 3.9%. Fine So scores 204,000 spectators equal to 2.5%. On Rai 3 the Tg3 Night Line marks 560,000 spectators with 8.1%. About Italia1 Beowulf & Grendel is seen by 367,000 spectators (4.6%). On Network 4 Flying Knives it was chosen by 149,000 spectators with a 3.6% share. On the Nine The Boss Code scores 157,000 spectators (2.1%) and 130,000 spectators (3.4%).