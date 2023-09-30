TV ratings yesterday 29 September, Carlo Conti flies to Rai 1

Yesterday evening, Friday 29 September 2023, on Rai1 As such Show it attracted 3,227,000 spectators, equal to a 21.9% share. On Canale5 The Voice You Have Inside glued 1,812,000 viewers to the video with a share of 10.9%. On Rai2 the match of the Rugby World Cup – New Zealand-Italy it is the choice of 600,000 spectators equal to 3.3%.

On Italia1 Survivor – The Martian it is seen by 919,000 spectators (6.1%). On Rai3 4 days for freedom. Naples 1943 scores 560,000 spectators with 3.1%. On Rete4 Fourth Degree totals an am of 1,369,000 spectators (10.2%). On La7 Propaganda Live reaches 756,000 spectators and 5.9%. On TV8 The BarLume crimes – So Zumba! gets 426,000 spectators (2.5%).

On the Nine Brothers of Crozza marks 1,006,000 spectators with 5.6%. On the 20th Disturbing crimes marks 480,000 spectators (2.7%). On Rai4 Acts of Violence reaches 297,000 spectators (1.7%). About Iris Full Metal Jacket it is seen by 303,000 spectators (1.8%). On Rai5 Raffa in the Sky entertains 53,000 viewers equal to 0.3%. On La5 Big Brother gathers 136,000 spectators (1.1%). On RealTime Bake Off – Sweets in Oven it is chosen by 633,000 spectators with 3.7%.

