I usually bring you discouraging data in this space, and this time it will not be the exception. And it is that unfortunately, the environmental issue is full of unfortunate figures, but this time I want to take the opportunity to sow a little hope and remember that with awareness, will, courage and unity, successful strategies can be carried out to save our biodiversity or, at least, to put a stop to so much destruction.

This week we commemorate the world oceans day, and well, it is not necessary to talk much about its majesty. The vast majority of us love the sea. Just seeing it in photos comforts us, and those who are not lucky enough to live near it dream of being able to visit it from time to time. That is why all the damage we have done to him is so incomprehensible.

According to the Intergovernmental Platform for Science and Policy on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IBPES), 66 percent of the oceans, which generate 50 percent of the planet’s oxygen, which absorb a large amount of carbon emissions, which regulate the climate and feed the world population, are deteriorated .

It is estimated that around 8 million metric tons of plastic waste enters the ocean each year, the equivalent of almost 57,000 blue whales. It is predicted that if we continue at this rate, by 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in this wonderful world.

There is so much garbage in the oceans that the debris has formed giant garbage islands. So far five are known worldwide, and the largest is the Great Pacific Garbage Patchwith approximately 1.8 trillion pieces of debris covering an area the equivalent of two states of Texas.

And logically, with this amount of garbage in the sea, a third of the species of marine mammals are in danger of disappearing, some in a very critical state. And it is that it is not only waste and pollution that threaten them, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations ensures that every year in all the world’s oceans 26 million tons of fish are illegally extracted.

An unimaginable amount of products are illegally extracted from our seas, the scallop (Atrina maura) is a species of bivalve mollusk found in the coastal mud of La Paz, Baja California, and is one of our most important maritime products. coveted for its texture and flavor, which is why it began to be extracted in large quantities illegally for a long time.

And guess who saved this species from illegal capture: nothing more and nothing less than the surveillance carried out by 14 women. The initiative of these women was so effective that they managed to eradicate illegal fishing for scallops, they managed to reduce theft, and, best of all, they managed to improve the ecosystem of the El Conchalito estuary.

The women belong to the Organization of Fishermen Rescuing the Cove (OPRE)which is a rural production society established in 2016 by 15 fishing cooperatives and 20 free fishermen, who in 2017 obtained a concession title for the commercial fishing of scallops.

It is the family support of María Dionicia, one as well as that of Martha, Verónica, Ruth, Guadalupe, Rosa María, Adriana, Ana, Claudia, Yadira, Graciela, Daniela, Érika and Sandra, it depends on the scallop because it has a great commercial value .

For this reason, fed up with seeing how poachers illegally took advantage of this resource, they decided to organize themselves to carry out surveillance tours and avoid its pillage. It is enough to make a decision, to unite, to get fed up, to stop sitting idly by to launch ourselves to protect our livelihood, to defend what makes us happy, what we love the most, our seas.

