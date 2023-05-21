The Turin Book Fair is confirmed as a terrain of clashes and disputes. After the controversy that saw the minister of the Family Eugenia Roccella and the feminists of the “Non una di meno” movement oppose each other, it is the turn of the immunologist Antonella Viola, interrupted by a “no vax” sitting in the audience of the Robinson Arena. “You lied – shouted a man – about the adverse effects of vaccines. You have told falsehoods to the population”.

The very bright tones made it necessary to interrupt Viola’s conference, who had appeared on television several times during the pandemic period to explain the Coronavirus containment measures. “I responded to the dispute with the example of the Salone: ​​all of this was only possible thanks to the vaccine”, replied the woman on the sidelines of the presentation of her book “The way to balance. Science of aging and longevity”.

The audience applauded his response. The “no vax” continued to scream and rant without ever getting close, until he was removed. The scientist replied to her verbal attacker: “This gentleman started yelling saying how Bassetti and I hid the side effects but if we are here it is only thanks to science”. Viola has never received similar complaints live: “So far nothing had happened, he has had aggressive and verbal ways. I would have preferred a comparison, I continue to do so with those who write to me. This was not the venue.”

“By now the No Vax identification is almost a religion – he adds – it has become a question of identity and no longer a choice. This leads to violence. More calm tones would be needed and not only in the discussion on vaccines, but when it comes to science it would be necessary to be more calm and open to discussion”.