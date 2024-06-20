A very trivial argument over dirty dishes left in the sink ended in blood. FoxNews reports what happened in Marion, Indiana, reporting on the argument between 59-year-old Timothy Ray Lisby and his 31-year-old son Christopher Allen. The young man was allegedly attacked first with a spoon and then, as the friend who was with him said, “with a sharp object” in the family mobile home.

The 31-year-old, despite emergency surgery, died at Emergency Medical Services in Indianapolis. “It was his dad,” the witness said through tears. “I saw everything” he assured, describing how Chris had fallen to the ground “in a sea of ​​blood from the wound to his chest”. For this reason the accusation against his father, who had initially been arrested only for assault, was transformed into murder. The man is due to appear in court tomorrow.