Serious and heartbreaking mourning for the former swimmer Filippo Magnini: his grandmother died on August 23rd

A serious and heartbreaking mourning is what struck the former swimmer Philip Magnini and husband of Giorgia Palmas, unfortunately he lost his beloved grandmother. A post on Instagram published on social media wanted to inform everyone of the serious loss suffered.

The VIP couple, who got married, experienced days of great agony and sadness 2 years ago, 6 months after the birth of their baby Mia. Many have commented on the post with words of affection and closeness.

The former swimmer Filippo Magnini unfortunately last August 23rd he lost his beloved grandmother. In a post published on her Instagram profile, she also wanted to talk about a strange woman coincidence.

The lady lost her life on the same day she is deceased grandfather too, but from a few years ago. The athlete himself wanted to talk about it. In the message posted on the web, wrote:

Hello grandmother. You left on August 23, the same day as Grandpa. I don’t believe in coincidences and I’m sure you’re together now laughing at life. I love you.

The former swimmer has chosen to publish a old photo of his grandparents, who sadly passed away few years from each other.

The mourning of Filippo Magnini and the post of his wife

Many in these hours are commenting on this post with a heart and also with words of affection and closeness. Even the wife wanted to publish something in hers stories of Instagram, for the deceased old lady.

Giorgia Palmas, in addition to commenting on her husband’s post, also wanted to publish something. She posted one photo of the lady, with a flower nearby yellow color and added: “Hello grandmother!”

The two got married in May 2021, about 6 months after the birth of their little girl My. They are very popular on social networks and given the mourning they have suffered, many are showing them affection and closeness.