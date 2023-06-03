Home page politics

A modern Russian Topol-M strategic nuclear missile during a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square (archive image). © Yuri Kochetkov/dpa

A Russian politician is calling for Russia to stock up on its nuclear arsenal in response to its bad relationship with the US. International security is at risk.

Moscow – Because the relationship with the United States of America is deteriorating, Russia should increase its nuclear arsenal. This crude demand was made by a high-ranking Russian politician, Oleg Morozov, a member of the State Duma. Morosow continued to justify this with the difficult situation in Ukraine and the collapse of important international arms control treaties.

Morosov, a member of Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party, told the Russian news agency on Friday RIA Novostithe collapse of the US-Russian New START agreement leaves Moscow “no choice” but to “intensify” its nuclear threat.

Russian politician calls for more nuclear weapons: US “destroy international security system”

Since the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, Moscow has repeatedly threatened to use its nuclear weapons, and in the months since the war broke out, important international arms control treaties have been gradually terminated. In response to the Russian termination of the New START agreement, the USA has now announced that it will no longer pass on data to the Kremlin.

Morosow is subject to sanctions by the European Union. In the past he has repeatedly hinted that Russia could attack Poland and Great Britain. He described the US decision to stop sharing data with Russia as a nuclear escalation. “The United States has been destroying the entire international security system in the world for many years in order to gain unilateral advantages,” Morosow told RIA Novosti.

“They leave us no choice,” Morosow continued, adding that Russia now needs “hypersonic, nuclear engines, accuracy and invulnerability.” His country has “only two ways to start a nuclear war: win it or not lose it”. The Americans should learn that, concluded Morosow.

For a long time, the New Start disarmament treaty was the only remaining major arms control agreement between the United States and Russia. The treaty limits the nuclear arsenals of both countries to 800 delivery systems and 1,550 operational warheads each. It also stipulated that Washington and Moscow exchange information about their strategic nuclear arsenals. (fmu)