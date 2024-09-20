A terrible mourning that has struck Serena Rossi and her family. The talented Italian actress has in fact suffered a great loss, an event that she described as a great void that this person will leave inside her from now on.

Serena Rossi

Here are the actress’s words.

Serena Rossi struck by mourning: great pain for the Italian actress

We are used to imagining the beautiful Serena Rossi as a cheerful and carefree woman always full of life and desire to do. Unfortunately, however, the interpreter was struck by a serious mourning just a few hours ago, an event that struck her like a cold shower.

Serena Rossi

The woman in fact said that she had lost a person who meant a lot to her and who for this reason caused her great sadness. Serena therefore had to say goodbye to her uncle Lucianoa man she loved very much and with whom she shared many important moments of her life.

To celebrate this memory in the best possible way, Rossi decided to post a photo on social media photo where he appears with his uncle and his son Diego. A photo that manages to immortalize forever a special moment that these three people will continue to share despite everything.

The actress’s words in memory of her uncle

From what we could understand from Serena Rossi’s words, Luciano he was not just any uncle, but a real point of reference for her and her entire family. Precisely for this reason the actress of Mina September decided to dedicate some to him words who manage to convey all the love he felt and will continue to feel towards her. The photo of the post Uncle Luciano was a simple man, full of values, made of irony and love. How many laughs together and how much dignity until the end. You leave a great void in our family, but in reality you are always with us.-

This is a very delicate moment for Serena, who will soon return to the scene with new fiction and who apparently would be back in sweet waiting. Obviously these are just rumours, but time will surely reveal the secret if it really exists.