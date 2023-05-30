You don’t often think about that, but traffic accidents are really very expensive.

Many of us have been involved in a traffic accident. This varies from a scratch on the bumper to serious physical injury or even the death of a person involved. And in the latter case, we don’t immediately think about money, but there are people who do. And they came to a shocking conclusion.

Traffic accidents are very expensive. Of course you have the material damage, but the immaterial damage is often even more expensive. We’ll explain that a bit, because it might sound a bit crazy.

Road accidents are expensive. Very very expensive

The most recent figures from SWOV, the national scientific institute for road safety research, show that the social costs of road crashes in 2020 are estimated at no less than 27 billion euros.

And you may have guessed it; the vast majority of these costs are in the immaterial damage. An average of four direct next of kin are involved in every road death. And those four in turn have people around them who deal with them. You can therefore see the impact of a traffic accident as a kind of web that extends much further than just the cold figures.

In addition to the immaterial damage, there are a huge mountain of other costs associated with a traffic accident. How about medical costs, investigation and prosecution costs, traffic jam costs, etc. And then of course the damage to the vehicles involved.

This has to change, says Victim Support

The Victim Support Fund finds it incomprehensible that this has been going on for years and that nothing changes. They want the government to intervene and especially that notorious traffic bastards are dealt with.

According to Victim Support, it makes no sense at all that people who knowingly cause traffic accidents are allowed to go back on the road after serving their ‘sentence’, for example. They should tackle those kinds of things, says the fund.

They have a point there. Because 27 billion is quite a lot of money. Compared to that, even Max Verstappen’s tax flight is peanuts…

And then we haven’t even talked about the real suffering.

