Cucumber He was in the news in recent weeks after having been the protagonist of an ampay with Malú de la Vega revealed by Magaly Medina. The comedian was the point of jokes during the most recent edition of “J.B. on ATVs”, in which Jorge Benavides did not hesitate to make references to it. However, viewers did not expect the comedian to take a few minutes to apologize to your ex and shout his love for her in a sketch. “I want to send a greeting to the affected person,” she began by saying. “I wanted that very special person to apologize to me and she knows who she is”, added.

“You know I love you, and excuse me. I’m not going to do it anymore”Pepino assured, and after so much mystery with the identity of this woman, the comedian revealed her name: Sheyla. “He talks about you all day,” JB supported him, but not before saying “you’ll know if you forgive him or not.”