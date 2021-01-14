He Athletic will start to play today one of the two great events for which he qualified with Gaizka Garitano on the bench. The technician of Drift You will not be able to enjoy the Spain Supercup nor of that end of Copa del Rey that the pandemic took so many months away from its original date. His results as head of the bench San Mamés They weren’t bad at all, but he was doomed by the widespread feeling that the team’s game could be improved. If all the dismissals are painful, this one, due to the consequences it entailed and due to the status of a fan of the protagonist’s own club, was more so. And let’s not even say if it occurred to Gaizka to enter social networks to see how the fans had reacted to his goodbye.

I, who am not Gaizka and the matter affected me little, I decided to do it: I wanted to know what was said in Bilbao in the way that we now have to know what is said on the sites without being on them. What I read horrified me. Not because the vast majority agreed with the decision of their club – that they had every right to agree, that would be more – but because many expressed themselves with undisguised celebrations, thick words or even insults. I let it be known to Sure, who answered something like “you know how networks are, you don’t have to give them so much importance”. Well, surely you should not give it to them, or not believe that they reflect a clear and exact image of reality. But I think it would be convenient to start spreading the idea that disrespecting someone who has not disrespected you, just as in life as on the Internet, is wrong and not appropriate. It happened now in Athletic, but it happens in all the clubs in the world and more and more recurrently and aggressively: it is suffered by coaches who lose matches, forwards who miss goals and defenders who make mistakes. And we have normalized it because, you know, networks are networks and everything is allowed there. Even give birth to one of us.