A major discovery: the triceratops lived in herds rather than alone more than 67 million years ago. Why this is indeed important, explains paleontologist Jimmy de Rooij of the natural history museum Naturalis, who will receive his PhD on this subject on Wednesday. “The five of them drowned at the same time. We are now jubilant about this discovery, but for them it was not so nice.”

