German impostor Anna Sorokin, who was prematurely released from an American prison last week, felt like a celebrity behind bars. “The prison is like the New York scene. You just have to know the right people to get the right job, ”the twenty-nine year old told the website“ Insider ”. She tried to get a job in the gym of the Albion Correctional Facility so that she could work out at any time. Sorokin was also well received by the guards. “Some wanted to bed with me,” she said. The daughter of a truck driver, who was born in Russia and grew up in Eschweiler, North Rhine-Westphalia, was convicted of fraud in New York in 2019. She had pretended to be a wealthy heiress and with Acquaintances and banks in New York swindled more than $ 200,000. The “salon cheater” has since paid back the amount from the fee for filming her life story on Netflix. After being released from prison on Thursday, Sorokin rented a luxury hotel in Manhattan Allegedly, the judicial authorities in New York are already planning their deportation to Germany. (Ceh.)