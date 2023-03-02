Daniele Scardina’s agent explained to the newspapers that now we just need to be patient and pray: his conditions are still delicate

The conditions of Daniel Scardina, as stated by his agent Alessandro Cherchi, would still be delicate, but stable. Intercepted abroad at the Humanitas hospital in Milan, where the boxer is hospitalized following the haemorrhage that struck him on Tuesday afternoon, the manager explained that now there is only a need for patience.

Credit: danieletoretto – Instagram

It’s hours and days of anxiety and worry those who are experiencing family members, friends and many fans of Daniele Scardina.

The 30-year-old boxer, former WBO Intercontinental Champion, is hospitalized at the Humanitas hospital in Milan after he fell ill on Tuesday evening.

King Toretto, this is his nickname of the athlete in the boxing world, was in the Crossfit gym of Rozzanoat the gates of Milan, to carry out a training.

At the end of the session he stepped out of the ring and headed to the locker room to take a shower. Just then he complained of illness and fell to the ground.

The doctors who rushed to the scene immediately understood the situation severity of the situation and transported him to the hospital, where a medical team treated him emergency brain surgery to reduce the bleeding and stabilize it.

The words of Daniele Scardina’s agent

Credit: danieletoretto – Instagram

The conditions of the Milanese boxer, former boyfriend of the journalist and model Diletta Leotta, are now stable. However his prognosis remains guarded and the concern is far from gone.

Intercepted outside the clinic where Daniele, his manager, is hospitalized Alexander Cherchi and a sports medicine specialist gave the media some information.

Credit: danieletoretto – Instagram

The agent explained that his assisted he did not suffer any major trauma during the training match. Cerchi was not present in the gym at the time of the events, but he said he saw in a video Daniele that he came down peacefully from the ring.

The Professor Mario SturlaInstead, he said the most plausible explanation of what happened to the boxer is that following a abrupt movement of the headthe bridging veins have undergone a twist such as to cause a laceration and the consequent hemorrhage.

The agent, when asked what the doctors’ feelings are, said that they advised him to have patience and of pray. It’s the only thing to do at the moment.