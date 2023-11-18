This is what you can see from the video of Giulia Cecchettin and Filippo Turetta, taken from a factory surveillance camera

An important turning point came yesterday, Friday 17 November, due to the disappearances of Giulia Cecchettin and Filippo Turetta. The officers decided to investigate the 22-year-old for attempted crime, thanks to a video found in a factory in the industrial area.

Given what has emerged in recent hours, the investigators have highlighted a European arrest warrant for the boy, given what came out of the investigations.

Giulia and Filippo appear to have been missing since the evening of November 10th. They had gone out together to go to the Marghera shopping centre, because she had to buy the dress for hers degree.

A camera around 8pm filmed them while they were eating McDonald. The last signal that Giulia gave to the family is a message to her older sister, at 10.43pmfrom that moment on his phone is always there worn out.

A man who lives 50 meters from the girl’s house reported to the police that he had seen two boys argue animatedly. Then she saw the young man forcefully force the girl back into the car. She immediately called him agentsbut when they arrived, they had already disappeared.

The video by Giulia Cecchettin and Filippo Turetta

The last cell phone connected to Filippo’s cell phone is a Ditch. However, it is precisely here that some workers found traces of blood in the street on Monday morning.

From the checks of the cameras a heartbreaking discovery emerged. It shows the aggression from Filippo to Giulia. The girl had gotten out of the car and begins to walk On Pavement. At this point from what he reports the Adrkronos we see Filippo chasing her and her hits from behind.

Once she falls to the ground, he continues to pick her up kicks. In a Note issued by the Carabinieri, in fact it reads: “He carried out acts suitable and directed in an unequivocal way to cause the death, hitting her again in order to prevent her from escaping.”

Giulia in those seconds, the only thing she can say is: “You hurt me!” Since then, unfortunately, no one has had any more news. The two 22-year-olds disappeared and their family members took action the alarmonly the next morning, when they were already very far away.