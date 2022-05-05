Do not miss the date and the opportunity to make a free mammographysince the Government of Mexico City will carry out said studies in the mobile laboratory units.

This is done for the purpose of prevention actions against Breast cancer, for which the Ministry of Health (Sedesa), gives this alternative to women, to carry out detection sessions Y timely care.

It should be noted that this mobile journey It will only be held this Thursday, May 5, in 10 city halls of the Mexico Citythis through the points where the Wellness Fairs.

What will its cost be?

The realization of mammograms It is completely free for women who require it.

From what time to what time will they serve?

The service starts at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 2:00 p.m. this Thursday, May 5 at the mobile medical units and tents.

Where are the units located to perform a free mammogram in CDMX?

The location of the mobile units for women to come to perform a free mammography were placed at various points in the Mexico City.

Town hall Cologne Location ALVARO OBREGON MERCED GOMEZ JUAN TINOCO EXTENSION BETWEEN ESTIO STREET AND AUTUMN STREET AZCAPOTZALCO SAN FRANCISCO TETECALA TOCHTLI # 33 COYOACAN COPILCO THE HIGH EZEQUIEL ORDOÑEZ AND LEOPOLDO SALZAR CUAJIMALPA DE MORELOS THE BATTERY MONTE DE LAS CRUCES S/N LA PILA (PARKING LOT OF LA PILA CHURCH MAGDALENA CONTRERAS SUBSTATION FIRST STREET SUBSTATION (IN THE CAMPOS) MIGUEL HIDALGO POOP NORTH 4 CORNER LAKE GENEVA TLAHUAC FRANCISCO VILLA NORTH OF TRADE AND ZINNIA TLALPAN AMSA CENTRAL STREET CORNER STREET 4 TLALPAN MIGUEL HIDALGO 3RD SECTION JESÚS LECUONA CORNER STREET (INDEPENDENCE SPORTS / BASKETBALL COURTS XOCHIMILCO SAN ANDRES AHUAYUCAN (PBLO) AV. BENITO JUÁREZ AND SAN PABLO, SAN ANDRÉS AHUYUCAN,