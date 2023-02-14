Despite the statement, the BC president also says that “the inflation target is not a monetary policy instrument”

The President of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Netosaid this Tuesday (14.Feb.2023) to be accurate “wait” O CMN (National Monetary Council) for a possible change in the rules on the inflation target. But, according to him, BC sees a “conflict of interest” in determining one’s own goal.

“The rule of the game is clear: who determines the goal is not the BC. After all, there is a set of instruments available and operational autonomy to follow the goal. Inflation targeting is not a monetary policy instrument”, he said at the CEO Conference, an event organized by BTG Pactual.

The CMV is responsible for formulating monetary and credit policies – among them, determining the inflation target. It is made up of the president of the BC and the ministers of Finance, Fernando Haddadand Planning and Budgeting, Simone Tebet.

Campos Neto said to see “a huge good will from the minister haddad” in following a fiscal plan with discipline and working on the elaboration of a fiscal framework in place of the expenditure cap. But he mentioned that, for BC, there is “a little conflict of interest determine your own goal”.

The president of BC said that Brazil “not in a moment” in “to experiment”. In his opinion, work should be done to improve credibility, since there are “good will” of entrepreneurs to invest in the country.

Speaking about the discussion on the BC’s autonomy, Campos Neto stated that the subject usually arises in periods of high inflation, but it is important to maintain it.

Lula has been talking about reviewing the central bank autonomy, in force since 2021. The Chief Executive attributes the high interest rate to the autonomy of the monetary authority. Lula’s criticism of Campos Neto has intensified since the announcement of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) decision to maintain the base interest rateThe Selicat 13.75% per annum.

For Campos Neto, it is fair to question the high interest rates and it is important to have people in the government to question the BC on the subject. “But we have to think that we need to look at a longer cycle“, he spoke.

He stated that there has been “a good debate” about the matter with the government. “The Central Bank wants to work together, wants to be collaborative”, he declared.

In an interview on Monday night (Feb 13) to the program “Living Wheel“, from the TV CulturaCampos Neto highlighted that the Central Bank needs to work together with the government.

Name indicated by former minister Paulo Guedes, Campos Neto said that he approached former members of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but who also hopes to create links with people from the current management. “The important thing is the things I did for the Central Bank, how I acted with autonomy and how I often acted in things that the government [Bolsonaro] was against“, he said.