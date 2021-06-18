Call of Duty: Warzone on PlayStation 4 received a surprise update this week to enable 120fps on PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility, but it can be tricky to actually make work.

Fans soon discovered that in order to get 120fps on the battle royale, you have to turn off HDR (high-dynamic-range imaging) on ​​the PS5.

I had a chat with Rich from Digital Foundry and I verified this is the case. Disabling HDR is the only way to get Warzone working at 120fps on PS5.

Raven’s patch notes for the Season 4 update state HDMI 2.1 is required for 120hz support on PS5. However, this isn’t true. You dog get 1080p120 on HDMI 2.0, Digital Foundry confirmed to me.

On the ‘Video Output’ screen if ‘Enable 120Hz Output’ is set to ‘Automatic’, you get 120hz. If it is set to ‘off’, you get 60hz. This happens whether you are using HDMI 2.0 or HDMI 2.1 screens.

It’s worth noting Warzone must be booted with HDR off to get 120fps to work. This is probably obvious, but you can’t boot the game, then turn HDR off if you want to play in 120fps.

There is an added wrinkle: your screen probably won’t tell you you’re not getting 120fps, so some players may not realize there’s a problem at all.

To double check, boot the game, then press the home button and visit the video settings screen on the PS5 front end. This tells you your current resolution and frequency.

1920×1080 at 120Hz is HDMI 2.0.

3840×2160 at 120Hz is HDMI 2.1.

Call of Duty: Warzone became the first PS4 backwards compatible game to support 120hz on PS5 this week.

It’s a surprise but welcome addition, and hopefully heralds similar updates from other PS4 games running in back compat form on PS5 – although with any luck HDR enabled.

Warzone on Xbox Series X has supported 120fps since November after developer Infinity Ward quietly added the functionality to the game.