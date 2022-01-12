The high scenario in cases of covid in recent weeks has brought concerns to the population. The discovery of the Ômicron variant, originally from South Africa, made the world aware of the new strain, which is more transmissible. Airlines are canceling flights across the country, due to employees who are contaminated by covid-19 – as is the case of Latam and Azul.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) recommends testing and quarantine to reduce the risk of transmission before, during and after travel. The agency does not recommend non-essential travel.

And experts emphasize that it is necessary to take into account the epidemiological situation of origin and destination. To guide travelers, the Estadão talked to infectious disease specialist Renato Kfouri, director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm).

During the trip, I was infected and I have coronavirus. And now?

This is an extremely common situation, in which individuals become infected while traveling, or on the way back from the trip. More often still returning home. Families who have traveled, rented a house, stayed in hotels, especially at end-of-year events, have more than one infected person in the family. Anyone who has had close contact with these people, with a confirmed case, what we call close contacts, that is, they sleep in the same room, are from the same family, share a car trip, have to test. You can test at the beginning ideally, trace if anyone of them has transmitted to this confirmed case. If all are negative, after about five days it is worth ‘retesting’ all of them, just to be sure.

Should I go home?

Those who have the diagnosis outside their destination should not return home if they have not traveled by car with their own vehicle.

Should I comply with quarantine if I have a suspicion of covid on the trip?

This is the isolation that, regardless of the trip, is what must be done. You are isolated for at least seven days if you are symptom free, vaccinated and immunocompetent; otherwise, it’s ten days.

I’m in an untested place. What should I do?

Find a place closer to where you are to take the test, transporting yourself safely.

What if you’re sharing a hotel room with someone who hasn’t tested positive? What masks should I use?

Always the best protection masks. The PFF2 or N95. We should all just wear better masks.

When can I catch a flight or bus?

Neither bus, train nor plane so as not to contaminate anyone. This is correct. Then, the individual must be in isolation for at least seven days. And, in this period without symptoms, you can enter the transport as long as you are vaccinated. Seven days without symptoms, he is released from isolation. You don’t need to test to get back.

What if I’m in a car?

In your car, I think no problem. If you don’t have anyone else in the car, you can come back.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

