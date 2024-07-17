Ciudad Juárez.- “You have to join the line from the back, young lady,” is how an agent from the Traffic Safety Coordination removes one by one several drivers who joined the line at the Free Bridge this afternoon.

The action, documented on video by the same officer, was broadcast as part of the actions that the municipal corporation has undertaken against those who do not respect those who line up properly to cross into El Paso at this and the rest of the international crossings.

In the material, it is observed that at least three guides are removed from the line.

“I was coming from a shift like that, and no one was letting me in, they wouldn’t let me in from back there; I swear we waited there for ten thousand cars and no one was letting anyone in,” says a driver in the video, who is eventually removed.

“Good afternoon, miss, please join the line at the back,” the officer tells another driver.

One of the suspects told the officer that he had just turned on his turn signal and they let him in. “I had turned on my turn signal and I went in,” he told the officer, although he was eventually removed from the line.