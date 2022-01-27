The pandemic has had an uptick in 2022, if you thought life ‘it would be like before’, perhaps worth reconsidering. No one is free from getting infected or sick, now it was the turn of Hironobu Kageyama, who you may remember for singing Chala head Chala in the anime series Dragon Ball.

Hironobu Kageyama’s Instagram post

In addition to this classic, he has participated in the anime franchise with other songs such as We Gotta Power, We Were Angels, Aoi Kaze no Hope, among many others. This Japanese musician announced in his Instagram on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

This news overwhelmed his fans in great sadness, who wished the singer of the music of dragon ball. For his part, the artist thanked the displays of affection from his fans, who once again showed their great affection for him and his work.

According to the publication made by him, before taking the test he had some symptoms that made him think that it could be COVID-19 or a common cold, since his fever had dropped. Unfortunately, the results of the singer of dragon ball They arrived and they were not what I expected.

Dragon Ball is another victim of the coronavirus

For this reason, the singer of Chala head Chala from dragon ball he had to cancel his event 2022-nen Solo Akogi no Tabi Haishin 1-Gatsu, but this was not the only event that had a tragic end.

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022, Bandai Namco Esports announced that the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Championship Finals it would also have to close its doors and be postponed until further notice.

In consideration of everyone’s safety under the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to indefinitely postpone the DRAGON BALL FighterZ World Championship Finals, which was scheduled in February. Please check the images for details. #DBFZWC pic.twitter.com/JCedqwy6Zm — Bandai Namco Esports (@BNEesports) January 26, 2022

For its part, Tomoko Hiroki, producer of dragon ball fighter z, expressed his disappointment in the delay of this important event for the fan community, but mentioned that they are already preparing something special for the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2022.

