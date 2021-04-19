With the new restrictions due to the second wave of coronavirus, little do they know the gastronomic on the future of the activity. Except one certainty: you have to spend the winter. With the outdoors as the safest space to eat and meet, and from the last decree of President Alberto Fernández for now also as the only option, the sector already plans strategies to avoid losing customers with the arrival of the cold.

Awnings, blankets, heaters. Electricity or gas. Buy or rent. Many decisions and a lot of money to make customers as comfortable as possible consuming outdoors even in winter. According to the gastronomic consulted, preparing sidewalks, patios and terraces implies an investment that can range from $ 50,000 to $ 700,000 per location.

In the surroundings of Plaza Armenia, bars have been on the streets for a long time, but even more so in a pandemic. Gontran CherrierIn Malabia and Costa Rica, Ciroc already has heaters for everyone who sits in one of its cute Parisian chairs, both on the sidewalk and on the terrace.

Gontran Cherrier’s terrace, in Palermo.

In the Abasto area, the path of the Rome bar It will have a heated awning sector that will require between $ 200,000 and $ 300,000 of investment. On The force (Chacarita), from the same owners, it will be $ 400,000 to adapt and close the terrace.

“We are advancing in a project so that the terrace comply with ventilation regulations but be a heated sector”, Says Julián Díaz, one of the partners in both bars. And the advantage of the two buildings stands out as an advantage, “due to their very characteristics, they naturally comply with the cross ventilation standards, so adaptation is easier.”

The bar La Fuerza. Its owner wants to add a heated sector on the terrace. Photo Fernando of the Order

It also marks another key point: the interaction between heaters and today’s ubiquitous sanitizers. “You have to work a lot on care with alcohol and heating means, so that there is no danger,” says Díaz.

On La Dorita, La Pescadorita (Palermo) and Meat Bar (Recoleta), the investment will be even greater: more than $ 700,000 per place, according to Sebastián Valles, its gastronomic manager.

“All of us in the sector have invested a lot of money to prepare the premises for this new reality,” Valles emphasizes. In our case, that is what it will cost us to place awning, heating and other additions ”.

The pioneers

One of the most experienced outdoor restaurants is the grill What about Jesus, in Gurruchaga and Cabrera. Since before the pandemic he had tables on the sidewalk and in the garden, heated with radiant tubes connected to the gas network. In addition, they have long had electric stoves to heat the garden sector that these pipes do not reach.

Now they plan to place four Electric stoves in a new enabled sector, in a transitory pedestrian area on the street. That alone will cost you $ 300,000. They will also give blankets, as they have been doing since winter 2019: wool ruanas that will be available for customers who request them and that will be sent to be washed after a single use.

Tables can be set up in transitory pedestrian areas. But how to heat them in winter? Photo Juano Tesone

The restaurant Pani also comes giving blankets a long time ago in its two branches in Palermo and the one it has in Recoleta. Now they plan to add many more, which they will send to wash daily, and they will also rent heaters, which will require an outlay of at least $ 50,000 per month.

Not only the heating can be rented: also the same blankets. Some restaurants They hire this service from laundries, who wash them and send them vacuum packed to gastronomic places.

In the grill Sing the Rooster, from Nordelta, there were always blankets, “because the terrace invites you to sit outside,” explains its owner, Francisco Pidal. And he adds: “Now we are going to put more and install a salamander style clad iron fireplace, which emits a lot of calories ”.

The terrace of Canta el Gallo in Nordelta.

There will also be sheepskin and leather. Also field matras: thick fabrics that are used between the horse’s back and the saddle. They will even install gas and electric heaters, which will represent an initial investment of $ 200,000, in addition to $ 2,000 a day for gas consumption.

It’s been two winters since the specialty cafeteria Cigaló offers blankets to his clients in his village of Villa Urquiza. But it doesn’t have heaters yet. Their owners are evaluating in advance which system to install.

“The drama is that our space on the sidewalk is so wide, that heating it is a challenge,” explains Federico Bobrovsky, a partner at Cigaló. It is that “it is not known how the public will behave in this moment of general uncertainty, and it is not easy to dare to invest now in a structure with heaters -he points out-. It would be good if there was an official soft loan to help us buy them ”.

Heated sidewalks: what the regulations say

According to current Buenos Aires regulations, outdoor heaters They cannot measure more than 2.20 meters or exceed the limits of the authorized gastronomic area. In turn, they must have a safety valve with a fall sensor and be fixed to the floor with anchors, such as butterfly bolts.

Heating can be electric or gas. But, in the latter case, there is a condition: the heaters no longer go to jug. Who wants to acclimate with this energy source should use one mushroom, pyramid or radiant tube type, connected to the network.

Distance is not only for people: it is also for heaters, which must be separated from each other for twice your heating radius. For example, if they heat up to three meters in all directions, they have to be at least twenty feet from the next heater.

In addition, the heater mushroom type must keep a Minimal distance 70 centimeters on the sides and 80 centimeters in height with respect to materials that can burn and are not protected, such as plants, awnings and plastics. That distance is extended to 100 centimeters in height and 70 in the sides for those of pyramid type.

NS