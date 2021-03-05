Despite winning in Mallorca two weeks ago, Espanyol has accumulated two draws in a row against Sporting and Oviedo. The accounts do not go out to Vicente Moreno’s team, who again suffered a slip in this case due to the expulsion of Dídac Vilà in the 37th minute, a circumstance that conditioned the game, as recognized by the coach: “We were looking for the three points. We have to see the context of the game. At least we added one. We did not suffer despite having one less player, we always kept two forwards on the field. We were conditioned. Everything comes together: we did not have offensive backs, we would have noticed less with players of that profile. It must be recovered in the next matches “.

He did not want to delve too deeply into the expulsion of Dídac Vilà, an ugly tackle 70 meters from the goal that the referee punished after being warned by the VAR. The Valencian coach commented that “There is a percentage that can be avoided and another that is how it looks. That play is very open. Unfortunately it has harmed us“.

Again, and before that play came, Espanyol went ahead and then began to be dominated by Oviedo. The technician did not deny the facts but maintained that the ambition was the same: “The idea was to continue and score one more goal to have a result that would give us peace of mind. We lacked depth on the sides. We were conditioned. We did not hurt, but the feeling is that they were hardly going to score. We are always ambitious“.

The losses of Óscar Gil, Miguelón and Adrià Pedrosa diminished that type of game that the coach is looking for. Despite this, Moreno excused the team (“he fought and competed”) and also his changes: “We wanted to win, they were offensive“.”We will be annoyed. We will have to wait for the results, but we want to continue preparing for the next game. Not everything ends in a match“, he finished.

For his part, José Ángel Ziganda regretted that Oviedo “could not” do the second. “They started very well, with dynamism, the ball ran to them. Not us. Then they retreated well, they have a job … It was not easy. I would have liked to have more chances, but they had their two midfielders and four centrals“.