Mexico.- The actor Andrés García has been involved in a series of controversies recently after the lawsuit between his children and his wife, Daisy Portillo, by the will of the artist, who is in full health crises.

Faced with all this situation, the former RBDAnahí with her husband, Manuel Velasco Coellothey sent a medical so that I could review and attend to andres garcia, this as a message to thank you.

Days ago it was rumored that Anahí was very worried about the state of health of her great friend Andrésbecause the 81-year-old youtuber suffers from pneumonia and is connected to an oxygen tank that has become something indispensable for him.

You have to remember that the friendship among the actors emerged in 1999, when Anahí worked with Andrés García in the telenovela, ‘cheated women‘, where they played the role of father and daughter, and since then they were seen together many times, and it was even speculated that they had a sentimental relationship, despite the fact that both celebrities have repeatedly denied it.

For this reason, the actress sent the pulmonologist Irma Flores with Andrés García to try to help the heartthrob of the Mexican screens, with whom he also uploaded a series of photos to his Instagram account with emotional thanks to the health professional and Anahí, as well as to her husband, the Senator Manuel Velasco Coello.

“Dear friends, I want to thank my dear friend Anahí @anahi and her husband Lic. Manuel Velasco Coello for all their attention and kindness, but especially for having sent Dr. Irma Flores, an excellent pulmonologist, whom I also thank for all your attentions”

In the images you can see how Andrés looks happy with Flores’ review, lying on the bed with a smile from ear to ear.

It should be noted that last month, the actor’s partner had shared with the media that her husband was debating “between life and death” because his oxygen saturation was at rock bottom, which is why that he needs a tank and be constantly under medical supervision.

In the message that was published within the social network, ‘Pedro navaja‘ also thanked his thousands of followers for all the well wishes and support he has received in recent weeks.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank all of you for all your messages and words of love and support that you have shown me by all possible means. In truth, they do not know when they have served me at this time”.