You have to (re) read to Dostoevski

Reading or rereading Fiódor Dostoevski is always recommended, but it has become a matter of survival in the new world order. A phrase: “I only fear one thing: not be worthy of my sufferings.” Another: “Friendship is based largely on humiliation. It is an old truth that all the intelligent people in the world know. ” And one more: “He who conquers pain and terror will be God. And the other God will not exist. ” Nietzsche said Dostoevski was the only writer who could really learn something. It would be necessary to read everything from him, although if I had to choose I would keep the demons, crime and punishment and the Karamazov brothers. In a few moments in which everyone, without exception, we have our eyes on Trump and in the US, analyzing tirelessly their gestures, their phrases, their lies and their caps, perhaps we would do better to take a book from the great Russian writer and enter the complexities of the human soul, of the Russian soul, sustained by its tireless empathy.

Few writers explain better to us and better explain the essence of a Russia that knows how to inflict suffering and also knows how to suffer. Few writers make us better guilt, revolution, vanity, nihilism and the search for refuge in God, traditional values, family, nationalism. No one like him tells us about the furious will of destruction that arises when ethical and sentimental regrets are lost, when the human being renounces any form of transcendence. Only Dostoevski, with a style that is like a whip, like a torrent, tells us about the meaning of life, of injustice, the temptation to get lost and lose others, of guilt, the great fault with which we carry each one, each one will know why.