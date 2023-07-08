Home page World

From: Teresa Toth

Emojis save a lot of time in communication. However, the case of a farmer from Canada shows that responding with an emoji can have serious consequences.

Ottawa – Instead of long text messages, many only use emojis as answers. The messenger service Whatsapp about expanded his Selection of emojis regularly: From all facial expressions to different animals to the classic thumbs-up emoji, everything is included. A man now had to painfully realize that the emojis sent should be chosen with care.

Farmer responds to a sent contract with a thumbs-up emoji

Farmer Chris A. from Canada received a contract offer in the form of a text message in March 2021. At that time, the South West Terminal company wanted to place a large flax order, for which they contacted several Canadian farmers, including the news agency Reuters reported. In the news, the company said it would buy a total of 86 tons of flax at CA$17 per bushel (about 25 kilograms) in the fall of that year.

Chris A. is said to have responded to the offer, after which a phone call took place between him and the grain buyer. The Canadian company agreed to text the farmer a written agreement to purchase the flax. Shortly thereafter, the contract is said to have reached Chris A., along with a request to confirm it. Instead of a message, the Canadian responded with a thumbs-up emoji.

In court, the judge confirms that an emoji can be considered a contract promise

The South West Terminal company took the answer as a promise of the contract. However, the supposedly agreed delivery of flax did not materialize in the autumn. The reason: According to Chris A., he did not send the emoji as a confirmation of the contract, but only as a confirmation of receipt of the message. However, since the grain buyer had firmly expected a delivery, he went to court.

In the verdict, the court explains that the emoji is a valid contract confirmation. © Canadian Legal Information Institute/Screenshot

There the judge confirmed that although the thumbs-up emoji was a rather unusual form of binding commitment, it was still valid. Since flax prices had risen by November 2021 and the buyer suffered a significant loss due to the non-delivery, the court fined the farmer around 82,200 Canadian dollars (about 56,185 euros).

Emoji instead of a signature is a “valid way” to confirm a contract

The emoji sent is a “valid way to fulfill the purpose of a signature,” the court said in the Judgment reasoningabout which initially Canadian television CBC reported. “The court is therefore of the opinion that a valid contract existed between the parties, which the defendant breached by not delivering the flax,” the judgment continues.

Laura E. Little, a professor at Temple University Beasley School of Law, described the decision The New York Times as “a remarkable example of the new world of communication.” Anyone who receives a contract or similar via WhatsApp or SMS in the future should think carefully about how they respond to it.

In the past they had to Whatsapp users should also be aware of malware.