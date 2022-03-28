Mexico City.- The President AMLO ironically about the announcements issued by the National Electoral Institute for the revocation of mandateindicating that these should be searched for as the animated character does Dora the explorer.

After exhibiting an alleged INE announcement for the location of the polling place, which is not clear and is very small, pasted on a scratched wall, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, once again exposed the diffusion that the electoral body has given to the citizen consultation for revocation.

“You have to look for ads like Dora the Explorer,” AMLO declared with a laugh during La Mañanera.

The President Andres Manuel accused that the directors of the INE put their personal and partisan interests above their position, which is why they are against their government and have not promoted the revocation of the mandate.

“They are very partial (in the INE) they do not act, they are against us and then they forget that they are judges and that above personal or partisan interest, the interest of the community, of the majority, the constitution, the democracy,” said the president.

No discussion promoted

On the other hand, when questioned about the debate that took place for the revocation of the mandate, AMLO He assured that this meeting was not reported.

“If you ask people, I think that not even 1% of Mexicans knew about it, because it seems that this is the purpose of conventional media newscasts, there is nothing, nothing, nothing, nothing,” he pointed out.

On the other hand, the president justified the times he has summoned Mexicans to participate in the democratic exercise, reiterating that as a democrat it is his duty.

“What I am is calling people to participate because it is my duty.”