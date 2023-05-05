Colombian cycling is in mourning. The confirmation of the death of the young cyclist Ana María Bustamante, which occurred on Wednesday night, has caused tremendous distress within the national sport.

In the Vuelta de la Juventud, which is taking place in the country, a heartfelt minute of silence was organized in memory of Bustamante. And, in the midst of that commemoration, The cyclist’s father expressed his pain through a strong graphic message on his social networks.

Ana María Bustamante: her father’s pain

Ana María Bustamante, who throughout her career has won several Critériums and participated in numerous local tournaments, had been run over by a mixer in the El Tunal neighborhood on February 8.

Since then, she remained hospitalized in medical centers, where she had to undergo more than thirty surgeries.

As confirmed by William Bustamante, her father, the young woman died after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest.

William Bustamante, through his social networks, published a photograph with a strong message, in which the immeasurable pain of a father who sees his daughter leave is evident.

“You have to learn to walk alone. Without friends, without love and sometimes even without family, because we arrive alone and leave alone”is read in the shared image.

Message from William Bustamante.

“This can’t keep happening. These trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers and all heavy equipment cars must have blind spot mirrors. My daughter has not been the only one who has had an accident in this way. There are many similar events that occur due to negligence, these cars do not have security,” cried Ana María’s father.

