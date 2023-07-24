What a surprise: some enthusiastic texts are appearing in Spanish economic circles inviting you to sign up for the boom from music vinyl. They already cast the bait from some headlines – “an interesting investment” – designed to push the curious: “Can producing vinyl records really be a good business?”. They even blatantly exaggerate: “vinyl manufacturers are making gold”.

It is better to temper such enthusiasm: it is a complex technology that requires expert personnel. From what I know, on a national scale, factories have been opened in Madrid (Mad Vinyl Music), Castellón (Krakatoa Records) and Bizkaia (Press Play Vinyl). Attention: they do not offer the range of services that characterized the old record factories, which, apart from working on various media, also dealt with the delicate process of cutting, generally supervised by the producers and, from time to time, by the most careful artists.

If there was no vigilance, disasters could happen, like the one that occurred with the initial run of Nacha Pop’s first LP, which sounded more than weak and had to be withdrawn. Now, the development of matrices is usually outsourced, without those responsible for the sound artifact being able to do anything more than cross their fingers and hope that the test pressing don’t be disappointing.

Minutiae aside, the truth is that the venerable vinyl record has recently established itself as the preferred format among show business and the artists. This is logical: they are more attractive and offer higher margins. What shouldn’t reassure us: one of the peculiarities of this mindless industry is that it tends to slaughter its cash cows. There they think in binary terms: we move to such support and forget the previous one. The reality, surprise, reveals that the supports coexist. The jokes about CDs —you know, that they only serve to scare away pigeons— hide the fact that they still feed a robust market, more solid in some latitudes than in others.

It’s another matter if the proverbial kid shows up and yells that the Vinyl King is naked. As it happens in the present case: not to mention its price, the CD is superior in sound and usability (and let’s not talk about “the warmth of analog sound”, which seems like an argument typical of the Council of Nicea). Curious: a producer has recently opted for a support let’s say a hybrid. Stephen Street, who has worked with Blur, the Pretenders or the Cranberries, claims CDs that, instead of the plastic or cardboard box, come housed in LP sleeves, measuring 31 by 31 centimeters, thus allowing graphic designers the same creative scope as before.

I have my doubts: compacts tend to scratch when moved from their hole in the cardboard. And then there is the environmental argument. Remember that, at the beginning of the commercialization of CDs, in some countries they were sold in elongated boxes, the so-called longboxes, essentially designed to deter theft and, incidentally, enhance a cheap product that was sold as a luxury item. A waste of millions of tons of paper that was defeated by a coalition of independent labels and highly visible artists, such as David Bowie or the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Today, such an alliance would be impossible: the only prevailing slogan is every man for himself.

