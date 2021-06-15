You have to go: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

There you have to go is the film broadcast tonight, Tuesday 15 June 2021, on Sky Cinema Uno from 9.15 pm. This is a 2020 horror film directed by David Koepp, starring Kevin Bacon, Amanda Seyfried, Geoff Bell and many more. An unmissable film for all fans of the genre (Original title: You Should Have Left). But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to see you have to go in streaming? Here is all the information in detail.

Plot

In an effort to recover their relationship, a couple books a country vacation for themselves and their daughter. What begins as a perfect retreat ends up crumbling when reality gets out of hand and a sinister force tries to tear them apart. Theo (Kevin Bacon) has a difficult past but has rebuilt a life together with his wife Susanna (Amanda Seyfried) and their little daughter Ella. During their holiday in Scotland, a series of strange events will begin to threaten their serenity. The film is the film adaptation of Daniel Kehlmann’s novel.

You have to go: the cast of the film

We saw the plot of the movie You Must Go, but what is the cast of this 2020 horror? It is a film directed by David Koepp starring Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried. Here are all the actors and their characters played.

Kevin Bacon: Theo Conroy

Amanda Seyfried: Susanna

Avery Tiiu Essex: Ella

Geoff Bell: Angus

Trailer

Below is the official trailer for You Must Go.

Streaming and tv

Where to see Do you have to go on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – June 15, 2021 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.