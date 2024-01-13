Akhmat fighter Aid spoke about the tactics of disrupting the rotation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kremensk sector

A special forces soldier “Akhmat” with the call sign Hades said that their units regularly disrupt rotations of the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Kremensky sector of the front in Serebryansky forestry.

According to him, military personnel monitor areas around the clock where the enemy arrives to change personnel in positions. After this, they calculate the routes of the vehicles, along which artillery strikes are subsequently carried out.

The “Aida” group of the “Hunter” detachment, in which a fighter with the call sign “Aid” serves, clashes with foot soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. First, they eliminate the sniper and wait for the arrival of the Ukrainian evacuation squad. To do this, special forces soldiers come as close as possible to the trenches.

You will have to get at least five hundred meters from the enemy, because there are many places to hide in a trench. If you work from a long distance, you may simply not notice who, where and how will emerge. You need to get as close as possible Hades special forces soldier "Akhmat"

The serviceman said that artillery strikes Ukrainian positions during rotation in vehicles. Hits on equipment and personnel are confirmed by objective control personnel.

In December, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that the personnel of the Zapad-AKHMAT battalion and the Yamal operational detachment from Belgorod conducted a successful military operation in the area of ​​the village of Udy, Kharkov region. He also published a video of a Russian drone attack in the Kleshcheevka area.

Related materials:

Ukrainian military mines roads using drones

Hades said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces mine roads using drones, and for remote mining they use Baba Yaga agricultural drones.

They fly up, place a cocked shell or mine on the road and fly away. Our guys from Akhmat clear this road every day. And every day they lay, and lay on this road Hades special forces soldier “Akhmat”

The serviceman noted that in this way the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to prevent the rotation of Russian troops on this section of the front. He added that his colleagues are experienced, and only a few fall into mine traps.

Earlier, ex-Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine Georgy Tuka announced a difficult situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front. According to him, the Ukrainian military lost its advantage in a single aspect – the numerical superiority of drones.

Ukrainian Armed Forces lay NATO-made mines on roads

An Akhmat fighter said that in early December his group ran into a mine planted by the Ukrainian military, and detonation occurred. From the fragments it became clear that the ammunition was NATO-made.

There are five of us in the cabin, and this is what I want to say, there were five of us, and this mine of yours is worth millions, and not a single one had a scratch, only the windows in the car flew out and the side was dented by fragments Hades special forces soldier “Akhmat”

Related materials:

The Ministry of Defense reported on the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past 24 hours

The Ministry of Defense reported on January 13 that over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost about 320 military personnel in the Donetsk direction in the area of ​​the settlements of Georgievsk, Kleshcheevka and Kurdyumovka.

In the Krasnoliman direction, the Russian military repelled two attacks, the enemy lost more than 280 fighters, the department added.

In the Kherson direction, as a result of systematic fire, up to forty military personnel, two vehicles and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units were destroyed. Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

In the Zaporozhye direction, the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to up to 50 military personnel, the Russian military fired at positions in the area of ​​​​the settlements of Rabotino and Zherebyanki.

On January 12, the Ministry of Defense reported that over the past week several dozen Ukrainian military personnel surrendered into Russian captivity. According to the defense department, almost 50 people surrendered – in the Kupyansk direction alone there were 35 of them.