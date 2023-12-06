Giulia Cecchettin, her death is nothing more than a lesson. The case of a basketball game between kids

Only yesterday there were the funerals of Giulia Cecchettinthe girl killed by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turettaan affair that shocked Italy and should have stir consciences of everyone, but evidently this was not the case. A unfortunate episodein fact, it happened last Sunday, during a match basketball played in the province of Padua between Pallacanestro Camin and Cittadella Brenta Gunners. The race – reports PadovaOggi – it was played between minorsand it was also refereed by a 17 year old girl. Right to her the father of one of the players addressed stating: “You have to end up like the one in Vigonovo“. That is, by Giulia Cecchettin. “Before this sentence, – some of those present write on social media – no one intervened when the man had already started insulting the referee several minutes ago. As if it were normal. As if it were one custom rooted in sport to offend a referee“.

Roberto’s reaction was immediate Nardipresident of the Regional Committee of the FIP – Italian Basketball Federation, who declared: “What happened during the match was intolerable And shameful. As a region we are still experiencing the pain of what happened to poor Giulia Cecchettin and it is inadmissible that in an arena for a Youth Sector match an adult allows himself to insult and threaten a minor girl who was the referee of the match. Upon conviction for an unfortunate gesture, as a movement we will evaluate all the possible actions to take so that the author of this terrible episode can receive an adequate sanction for his behavior.”

