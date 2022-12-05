Guadalajara Jalisco.- Ricardo Sánchez Bobadilla and Francisco Campaña are two of the three monkeys and cartoonists of Sinaloa to become the first to be invited to International Book Fair (FIL) in Guadalajara and are from Province. In each trace and drawing enclose reality from Mexico outside a big city.

In the graphic narrative outside the big cities of Mexico mixes the laughter, irony, childhood, violence, death, drug trafficking, censorship, literature, politics, low wages and hair lost due to the closing of the edition summarized in a drawing with a direct message that is the author’s reality.

For Ricardo Sánchez Bobadilla, drawing is something that is part of childhood. For this reason, he considers thatwe all know how to draw as kids“Only not everyone continues to draw, however, making a journalistic caricature also implies a responsibility to denounce. humor and death.

“It allows me to express myself and that is the best way I have to express myself and say important things as banal, but more than anything to point out. That is one of the important things that I see in the cartoon, sometimes, although sometimes the caricature is very subjective, it is always very direct”, he commented for DEBATE.

La Comicoteca: Paquiro’s fans

Before being a cartoonist, Paquiro he is a fan of graphic storytelling. He debuted as a monero 14 years ago and is even a co-founder of the loach magazinebut, as a good fan, he came to share the work of his colleagues, cartoonists who publish newspapers in Sinaloa.

During his presentation, the first and longest time was spent showing the caricatures of colleagues who publish the newspaper, to learn about the style of graphic caricature in Sinaloa. They could not reach Guadalajara, but AArthur Vargas Colado, “Avecé”; José Ignacio Péres, “Nacho Moreno”; Gilberto Ceceña and Rafael Sanchez They made themselves known at the most important literary event in Latin America.

“I’m still a big fan of cartoons, monkeys, comics”, he shares for DEBATE, the publishing house where he started. Taking this hobby to want to share it with future generations, for which he plans to leave the collection in a project called the “Comicoteca”.

“La Comicoteca is a project that originated the idea in the FIL, in the last FILwhere I want to share those books, some of them, I think, some comics and books that I will never read again and I would like them to be accessible to the kids, the new generations”, shares Paquiro.

In Sinaloa, the dangerous of reality is parodied

Making graphic narrative and critical journalism in Sinaloa is to be close to who you criticize. The characters in cartoons will not be real, but what they parody yes. In the monos and cartonés, misogyny, assassination and collusion of the narco-states are shown.

In the province it is very easy for you to find the people of whom you are drawing. Too easy, you can come across the street and some politician can come in his car… and the same thing happens with drug trafficking”, mentions Bobadilla.

Paquiro considers that self-censorship is something that has been decreasing, since now they talk about any topic. Similar conclusion of Ricardo. There are moments and people that he does not like to draw. Like when in 2017 they killed his partner and friend Javier Valdez, the founding journalist of Río Doce.

“It is what has hurt me the most in this series of tremendous events of murders of journalists, when it comes to someone who works next to you, it hurts and you have to draw and you have to make cartoons of it and you have to demonstrate, publish to put your finger on the sore, ”says Ricardo.

Bobadilla is sure that if at least the material authors of the murder of Javier Valdez were arrested, it was due to pressure from the media, because there is plenty of graphic material referring to the murdered journalist.

Both Paquiro, Bobadilla, Ito Contreras, present at the FIL, as well as the colleagues who did not arrive, such as Avecé, Ceceña, Sánchez or Nacho Pérez Monero, mix their constant humor and joy with the culture that forms them, from aguachile to Gilbertona who create art of the important and the banal.

“Cartoons where the aguachile, the chilorio, the barbones tamales and the quesadillas are prepared with cheese. And he draws himself listening to a band with Luis Pérez Meza, Lola Beltrán and la Gilbertona”, defines Ricardo.