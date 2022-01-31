A man opens his car window in the parking lot of IJmuiden-Strand. “Are you staying here,” he asks expectantly, “or are you going elsewhere?”

“We will stay here,” says Wouter van Bernebeek (30) resolutely.

“I think I’m going to the beach of Castricum,” says the man from the car.

Well. castricum. There the dunes are close to the sea. There is a good chance that the waves will hit it nicely. But yes, you have to choose. Such is the fate of the storm chaser. And here at the pier of IJmuiden, Wilfred Janssen (30), who was already there with the January storm of 2018, knows that you can see the waves crashing on the lighthouse. Also spectacular. “Certainly now that the tide is approaching and the swell is coming in.”

“Was that Arjan from the KNMI?” Philippe Schambergen (23) asks when the car has driven away. “I had never seen it in real life.”

The number of fanatical storm chasers – a concept in the United States – in the Netherlands consists of a few dozen people, mainly men. They travel after extreme weather conditions and share their images online. Most operate in groups, such as Wouter van Bernebeek and Philippe Schambergen, who are members of the eleven-member #Onlineweather, which is about the largest storm chase group with 55,000 followers on Facebook. They are active on Instagram and Twitter and regularly send images to Nu.nl and the weather forecast of RTL News.

Today Wilfred Janssen is also with us. He works at WeerPlaza, Schambergen at Buienradar. They make the weather forecasts.

Photo: David van Dam



Corrie, the storm that swept across the country on Monday, is not the most spectacular. Van Bernebeek calls her a ‘house-garden-and-kitchen storm’. “Some solar panels off, some fences on. Wind speeds of up to 110 kilometers per hour. You have one of those every year.”

Very different from the storm of 1990, Van Bernebeek knows. Or that of February 2013, Janssen knows. “And do you remember Ciara”, says Schambergen. “Two years ago. Then we were in Schagen, where we measured 137 kilometers per hour. Those are the fun trips.”

“But this is also a lot of fun,” says Janssen. “Certainly after that boring January month.” Gray skies all month, they’re glad it’s over. A high pressure area kept the clouds trapped “like a lid on the pan,” explains Janssen. “The sun is not strong enough to burn through it at this time.”

Extractor hood

The fascination with extreme weather started in their childhood with one event. Wouter van Bernebeek, for example, remembers how hailstones the size of tennis balls perforated the roof of their holiday home in the Veluwe on 6 June 1998, “up to the extractor hood”. Wilfred Janssen’s fascination started with the high water in 1995 and with Philippe Schambergen with a violent line of thunderstorms that hit the thick trees in his hometown of Maastricht on 14 July 2010. They know the dates like sports enthusiasts know the highlights.

The storm chasers now travel about ten thousand car kilometers per season in search of extreme weather conditions. They notice that there are not necessarily more of these in the Netherlands due to climate change. Yes, the winters are milder. And more downpours fall like a splash of water. But more interesting they find tornadoes, storms, hailstorms, snowfall. Or violent thunderstorms that, if all conditions are perfect – “heat, moisture, wind shear” – could create a tornado. Like last summer, when they had driven all the way to the Czech Republic and once arrived they had to choose between two showers. Van Bernebeek: “We chose the wrong one.”

Photo: David van Dam



You want to see through the atmosphere, that’s the kick, says Janssen. Being one step ahead of nature with meteorological models, which have improved in recent years. Because online you now have access to radar images everywhere. “You make an expectation on that. And on the spot itself you see if it will come true.”

Van Bernebeek: “And then you sometimes drive a thousand kilometers for nothing.”

“Shall we go and have a look at the pier?” says Janssen.

And there they go, through the dunes, Van Bernebeek leading the way. Boots, thick coat. This morning they were still on the beach of Wijk aan Zee. There they were sandblasted. Now it’s not much better.

“Is that a trash can in the middle of the sea?”

“The waves are really high!”

Arriving at the pier, the trio takes pictures from the dune. “We are the eyes in the field,” says Van Bernebeek, who has moved to the front.

“Hoppa”, says Schambergen as the waves break on the pier. They smash it so hard that it seems to be raining further on. Salt water.

Two freighters are said to have collided just off the coast, but only waves can be seen on the horizon. And the lighthouse, in the distance. “Look at that,” Schambergen says. “Those waves are so high, you can hardly see them anymore.”

“Ah, there’s a big wave behind that! Good day!”

“Freakwave!”

“Yeah, that’s really not normal…”

The expectation has been fulfilled.